Air force chief leaves for Turkey

Chief of Bangladesh Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan and his spouse, with an entourage of two others, left Dhaka on Saturday for Turkey on a five-day official visit at the invitation of the Turkish Air Force.

During the visit, the air force chief will visit the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, founder of the Republic of Turkey out of the ruins of the Ottoman Empire, and pay homage by laying a floral wreath at the mausoleum, says a press release.

The air chief will meet General Hasan Küçükakyüz, commander of the Turkish Air Force, and exchange views on bilateral issues of mutual interest.

He will also visit different government and private military equipment manufacturing facilities including Turkish Aerospace Industries.

It is expected his visit will play a vital role in strengthening the existing cordial relationship between Bangladesh and Turkey, and in expanding scope of mutual cooperation in professional spheres.

He is scheduled to return home on 20 May.