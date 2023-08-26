Air Force chief departs for Qatar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 August, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2023, 10:19 pm

Related News

Air Force chief departs for Qatar

TBS Report
26 August, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 26 August, 2023, 10:19 pm
Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan. Photo: ISPR
Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan. Photo: ISPR

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, along with two entourages left Dhaka for Qatar on Saturday for an official visit.

During the visit, he will call on Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Aqeel Al-Nabit, chief of staff of Qatar Armed Forces, and Major General (Pilot) Jassim bin Muhammad Al-Mannai, commander of Qatar Emiri Air Force.

In the meetings, they will exchange views on bilateral issues of mutual interest, said an ISPR press release.

The Air Force chief will also visit Al Zaeem Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Attiya Air Academy in Doha.

This visit is expected to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Bangladesh Air Force and Qatar Emiri Air Force.

Bangaldesh Air Force / Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan / Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Seafood Fried Rice

Satiably Pan-Asian

5h | Food
Photo: Collected

How Mexican are Hard Shell Tacos?

5h | Food
From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

From glass beads to geometric shapes: The evolution of jewellery design in the subcontinent

20h | Panorama
Into the world of resins

Into the world of resins

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

Trump raised $ 7.1m since mug shot release

1h | TBS World
Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

Medium price flats at Tk 1.5 crore in the capital

7h | TBS Economy
Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

Will the imposition of tariffs on India's rice exports affect Bangladesh?

23h | TBS Economy
বিশ্বকাপ ফাইনালে শেষে হেরমোসোকে চুমু দিয়ে বহিষ্কার হলেন রুবিয়ালেস

বিশ্বকাপ ফাইনালে শেষে হেরমোসোকে চুমু দিয়ে বহিষ্কার হলেন রুবিয়ালেস

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

4
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh
Bangladesh

Kamrangirchar's under construction 6-lane bridge named after Mayor Taposh