Air Force chief departs for Qatar

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, along with two entourages left Dhaka for Qatar on Saturday for an official visit.

During the visit, he will call on Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Aqeel Al-Nabit, chief of staff of Qatar Armed Forces, and Major General (Pilot) Jassim bin Muhammad Al-Mannai, commander of Qatar Emiri Air Force.

In the meetings, they will exchange views on bilateral issues of mutual interest, said an ISPR press release.

The Air Force chief will also visit Al Zaeem Mohammed Bin Abdullah Al Attiya Air Academy in Doha.

This visit is expected to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Bangladesh Air Force and Qatar Emiri Air Force.