Air Force chief leaves for USA

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, along with his spouse and another entourage member, left Dhaka for the USA on an official tour.

As part of the visit, he will inspect two C-130 transport aircraft of the Bangladesh Air Force Monitoring and maintenance (PDM and 'C Check') activities, said an ISPR press release.

After wrapping up his eight-day tour, the chief of air staff is expected to leave the USA for Bangladesh on 21 October.