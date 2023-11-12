Air Force chief leaves for US

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 November, 2023, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2023, 09:49 pm

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan. Photo: ISPR
Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan. Photo: ISPR

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan left Dhaka for the US on Sunday on an official visit along with his spouse and one entourage.

He will attend the Pacific Air Chiefs Symposium 2023 from today to 16 November at Hickam Air Force Base in the US at the invitation of the commander of Pacific Air Forces, reads an ISPR press release.

During the symposium, the chief of air staff will participate in various discussion sessions and deliver a speech on Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief as a distinguished panel member. 

In addition, he will pay courtesy call on the chiefs of Air Forces of different countries and discuss various bilateral issues.

He is scheduled to return to Dhaka on 19 November after wrapping up the official visit.

