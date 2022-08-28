Agriculture ministry opens control room to check fertiliser-related irregularities

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 06:17 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The Ministry of Agriculture has opened a control room to receive complaints over irregularities in fertiliser trade across the country, said a press release.

Several officials from the ministry and its subordinate Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) have been assigned to receive the allegations and take proceedings accordingly.

Those who need fertiliser-related information or have complaints are requested to contact the officials over the phone or Whatsapp between 8am to 11pm, reads the release issued Sunday.

The assigned officials and their cell phone numbers are Deputy-Chief for fertiliser management and monitoring at the ministry Sheikh Badiul Alam, 01713593487; its Research Officer Md Nurunnabi, 01716462277; DAE Deputy-Director Aminul Islam, 01724245354; and its Additional Deputy-Director Khandaker Rashed Iftekhar, 01814947054.

The ministry says the country has now enough stock of fertiliser and there should not be any shortage in the market. As of 25 August, it has some 6.56 lakh tonnes of urea, 3.94 lakh tonnes of TSP, 8.23 lakh tonnes of DAP, and 2.73 lakh tonnes of MOP.

Farmers, however, repeatedly allege that they do not get the subsidised-essential agricultural items at government-fixed rates.

