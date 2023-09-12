ADC Harun now attached to Rangpur Range DIG Office

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 08:44 pm

Related News

ADC Harun now attached to Rangpur Range DIG Office

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 08:44 pm
ADC Harun now attached to Rangpur Range DIG Office

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harun Or Rashid, who was recently suspended on public interest grounds following allegations of torturing BCL leaders, has been attached to the DIG Office of Rangpur Range.

The Public Security Division issued a notification in this regard this evening (12 September).

During the suspension period, a police official has to be attached to an office – at the police headquarters or any other. 

The departmental probe will continue and the suspended official will get monthly allowances.

Top News

ADC Harun / DIG office / Rangpur

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

6h | Panorama
In the face of climate change and raging floods, the likelihood of these deaths increases. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Death in Ctg drain: A tragedy borne out of complacency

6h | Panorama
Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

13h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

2h | TBS World
The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

1h | TBS Today
North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

3h | TBS World
Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

8h | TBS World