ADC Harun now attached to Rangpur Range DIG Office

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Harun Or Rashid, who was recently suspended on public interest grounds following allegations of torturing BCL leaders, has been attached to the DIG Office of Rangpur Range.

The Public Security Division issued a notification in this regard this evening (12 September).

During the suspension period, a police official has to be attached to an office – at the police headquarters or any other.

The departmental probe will continue and the suspended official will get monthly allowances.