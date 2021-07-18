800 cattle arrive in Dhaka on special train

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 03:39 pm

Related News

800 cattle arrive in Dhaka on special train

TBS Report
18 July, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 18 July, 2021, 03:39 pm
800 cattle arrive in Dhaka on special train

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, Bangladesh Railways has launched "Cattle Special Train" service for transporting sacrificial animals from different parts of the country.

On the Cattle Special Train, 97 cattle in nine wagons from Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi reached Dhaka's Kamalapur Railway Station at 8:05 am today.

 The railway earned Tk68,380 from this trip, read the press release by Railways Ministry.

Another special train with 80 cattle from Chapainawabganj is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka today.

Besides, 400 cattle in 25 wagons from Islampur Bazar station in Jamalpur and 306 cattle in 21 wagons from Dewanganj Bazar along with 20 goats reached Kamalapur railway station by 11:30 am today in two Cattle Special Trains.

Tk3, 67,000 has been earned from these two special trains.

Top News

cattle special train / train / Cow / animal / goat

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

TBS Stories: Women entrepreneurs in misery due to pandemic

22h | Videos
TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

TBS Today: Dhamaka's deceit

22h | Videos
TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

TBS Stories: Solar powered yacht in Bangladesh

23h | Videos
TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

TBS Webinar: Dissemination of good practices of the RMG factories in Covid 19

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July
RMG

BGMEA to urge govt to keep factories open from 31 July

2
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Brands refuse to accept Evaly’s gift vouchers

3
e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership
Economy

e-Cab to suspend Evaly’s membership

4
Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit
Glitz

Badhon steals the show at Cannes with yet another stunning outfit

5
Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Mumit M.
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

All factories to remain closed for 14 days from 23 July

6
Logo of One Bank. Picture: Collected
Banking

ONE Bank: Pay cut for staff, high dividend for owners