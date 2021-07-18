800 cattle arrive in Dhaka on special train

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, Bangladesh Railways has launched "Cattle Special Train" service for transporting sacrificial animals from different parts of the country.

On the Cattle Special Train, 97 cattle in nine wagons from Chapainawabganj and Rajshahi reached Dhaka's Kamalapur Railway Station at 8:05 am today.

The railway earned Tk68,380 from this trip, read the press release by Railways Ministry.

Another special train with 80 cattle from Chapainawabganj is scheduled to arrive in Dhaka today.

Besides, 400 cattle in 25 wagons from Islampur Bazar station in Jamalpur and 306 cattle in 21 wagons from Dewanganj Bazar along with 20 goats reached Kamalapur railway station by 11:30 am today in two Cattle Special Trains.

Tk3, 67,000 has been earned from these two special trains.