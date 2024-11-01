Engine of Cox’s Bazar-bound train damaged in collision with trolley

Cox’s Bazar-bound train Parjatan Express sustained minor damage after colliding with a trolley in Chattogram city on 1 November 2024 Photo: TBS

The engine of Cox's Bazar-bound train Parjatan Express sustained minor damage after colliding with a trolley on the tracks between Sholoshahar and Jan Ali Haat railway stations in Chattogram city today (1 November).

The incident occurred around 1:30pm when the train collided with the rail trolley, which was carrying pillars, in the port city's Kaptai road area, said Mohammad Moniruzzaman, manager of Chattogram Railway Station.

He said the front part of the train's engine was damaged but there were no casualties.

Moniruzzaman said a construction project over a canal is underway under the supervision of the army in that area. While reversing, the trolley accidentally entered the railway line.

The approaching Parjatak Express collided with the trolley at the time. However, due to the train's low speed, a major accident was averted, he added.

He said the train, along with its damaged engine, departed for Dohazari 27 minutes after the incident. Another locomotive engine was dispatched from the Pahartali yard to Dohazari station. The damaged engine will be brought back to Chattogram.