Special train for agricultural goods leaves Rajshahi without any produce

The special train service launched to deliver agricultural products to different parts of the country at low cost left Rajshahi without agricultural produce on the first day.

The train left Rajshahi Railway Station en route to Dhaka at 11:40am today (26 October).

According to railway officials, the train had initially set off from Rohanpur in Chapainawabganj at 9:45am and arrived at Rajshahi Railway Station at 11:15am.

Although the train stopped at five stations along the way to pick up vegetables, there was no agricultural produce to load, forcing the train to travel empty, added the officials.

"The train has the capacity to transport 120 tons of goods daily. Though no agricultural produce was transported on the first day, 150 kilograms of egg crates were carried," said AKM Nurul Alam, assistant commercial officer of the Pakshi Railway Station.

The official noted that, despite extensive publicity efforts, the expected response for agricultural transport was not received.

However, they remain hopeful that demand will increase in the future.

The official also said some farmers mentioned they were unaware of the service.

"Transportation costs from Rohanpur are set at Tk1.30 per kilogram for vegetables and agricultural goods, while from Rajshahi, the rate is Tk1.18 per kilogram. The train is scheduled to depart every Saturday from Chapainawabganj, passing through Rajshahi and 14 other stations to reach Dhaka," he said.

According to railway sources, Bangladesh Railway has launched the "Special Train for Agricultural Goods" to facilitate low-cost transportation of goods across various regions.

In addition to regular luggage vans, the special train is equipped with refrigerated vans, allowing the transport of perishable items like fish and meat.

The train will operate from Khulna to Dhaka on Tuesdays, from Panchagarh to Dhaka on Thursdays, and from Rohanpur to Dhaka via Rajshahi on Saturdays.