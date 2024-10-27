Elderly man killed after being hit by train in Ctg

A 60-year-old man was killed after being hit by a train in the Kadmatoli area of Chattogram this morning ( 27 October). 

According to Chattogram Railway Police, the incident occurred around 9am when the Bijoy Express, en route from Chattogram to Mymensingh, collided with an elderly pedestrian. 

Mohammad Shahidullah, the officer-in-charge (OC) of Chattogram Railway Police Station, confirmed the incident to The Business Standard and said, "An elderly man died after being hit by the Bijoy Express train. Efforts are underway to confirm his identity, and legal actions will follow based on the investigation."

"A team from the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) arrived at the scene shortly after the accident to assist in identifying the deceased. Investigators are currently employing fingerprint analysis to confirm the man's identity", the OC added.

