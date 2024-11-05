Benapole, Sundarbans Express trains’ routes to remain unchanged

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

The routes of the Sundarbans Express and Benapole Express trains will not be changed for now and those will run through Rajbari, Faridpur, and Bhanga stations to Dhaka.

The decision was taken following demonstrations by local people under the banner of 'People from all strata in Rajbari and Faridpur' demanding the cancellation of the government's decision to change the route.

Arbar Etu, coordinator of the protesting people, said after the train service started on this route under the previous government it is profitable.

The train seats are always full and there is no reason to change the route, she said.

Considering the needs of people of people in Faridpur, Rajbari, Kushtia, and surrounding districts, they urge the government not to cancel the train services.

Earlier on Saturday night, local people staged a demonstration by halting the movement of 'Rajbari Express-105' at Rajbari Rail Station protesting route-changing decisions of the government.

Later the following day they halted the movement of 'Madhumoti Express and Sundarban Express for the same demand.

Faridpur Railway Assistant Station Master Sujat Ali Sardar, said "We have not received any official instructions about the change in the route for the Sundarbans and Benapole Express trains. We have not been informed of any decision, either written or verbal, from the Ministry of Railway."

"But unofficially, we have been informed that until an alternative arrangement is made for this route, the Benapole and Sundarbans Express will continue to operate as per the previous schedule," he said.

On 1 November 2023, the two trains-- Sundarbans Express and Benapole Express—started their operation on the Faridpur-Rajbari route, providing a convenient travel option for people from Faridpur and nearby districts to reach Dhaka in a short time.

