8 traders fined in Chattogram for using polythene

A mobile court has fined eight traders Tk1.35 lakh in Bahaddarhat kitchen market of Chattogram for using polythene.

During the drive headed by Executive Magistrates Mizanur Rahman and Ghalib Chowdhury, 453 kg of polythene was seized from the market.

The district administration has completely banned the use of polythene in Chattogram since 1 July to prevent waterlogging in the upcoming monsoon season, Deputy Commissioner Abul Basar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman told The Business Standard.

He said the administration is working to make Chattogram a polythene-free city.

The mobile court will continue to conduct such operations to stop the use, marketing, sale, display and stockpiling of all types of polythene bags and polythene products harmful to the environment, he added.

