12 decisions to make Chattogram polythene free

Environment

TBS Report
31 May, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 10:00 pm

Related News

12 decisions to make Chattogram polythene free

TBS Report
31 May, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2023, 10:00 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The Chattogram district administration has announced 12 decisions aimed at banning polythene from 1 July this year.

These decisions were made in a meeting held at the Circuit House of the city on Wednesday, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman.

One of the main reasons for these decisions is the negative impact of polythene on the environment, leading to waterlogging and drainage issues in the Chattogram metropolis, said officials. To address this, the 12 decisions focus on promoting the use of jute products as an alternative to polythene.

The measures include increasing the production and consumption of jute products, raising awareness about the harmful effects of polythene through textbooks and workshops for students, organising meetings and seminars to discourage the sale and use of polythene, and urging the closure of polythene manufacturing factories.

Furthermore, the decisions involve stopping the import of raw materials for polythene production, encouraging entrepreneurs to adopt affordable alternatives to polythene, enforcing relevant laws effectively, and implementing joint initiatives with various organisations such as the Chamber, Chattogram City Corporation, and Jute Development Organisation.

The district administration also plans to conduct mobile courts to enforce the ban on polyethylene and promote the use of jute wrappers for various products, including paddy, rice, wheat, maize, fertilisers, sugar, spices, onions, ginger, garlic, lentils, coriander, potatoes, flour, bran, poultry feed, and fish feed.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various organisations, including Chattogram Chamber, Chattogram Women Chamber, the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), government officials, NGO officials, and others.

Bangladesh / Top News

polythene / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Runaway non-food inflation remains the bigger culprit, but unchecked

2h | Panorama
There are more than 20 similar shops on Nilkhet footpath that sell tea, biscuits, crockeries, kitchenwares, bedsheets, mats, manicure sets, etc and all carry the logos and marks of different medicines and pharmaceutical companies in Bangladesh. Photo: Noor A Alam

Uncovering a treasure trove of pharma co gifts in Nilkhet's footpaths

13h | Panorama
Olivier De Schutter. Sketch: TBS

The low-wage specialisation niche in Bangladesh is not a long-term solution: UN Special Rapporteur

1d | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jahangirnagar University: A building on its way up, a greenery on its way out

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

Scope for investment in saving tools to squeeze further as govt cuts borrowing target by 49%

4h | TBS Insight
Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

Ukraine trying to frighten Russians?

5h | TBS World
Is MS Dhoni retiring?

Is MS Dhoni retiring?

1d | TBS SPORTS
Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

Architectural art on the roof utilizing natural light

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

4
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria
Bangladesh

Bus rams Pak deputy high commissioner's car in B'baria