12 decisions to make Chattogram polythene free

The Chattogram district administration has announced 12 decisions aimed at banning polythene from 1 July this year.

These decisions were made in a meeting held at the Circuit House of the city on Wednesday, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Abul Bashar Mohammad Fakhruzzaman.

One of the main reasons for these decisions is the negative impact of polythene on the environment, leading to waterlogging and drainage issues in the Chattogram metropolis, said officials. To address this, the 12 decisions focus on promoting the use of jute products as an alternative to polythene.

The measures include increasing the production and consumption of jute products, raising awareness about the harmful effects of polythene through textbooks and workshops for students, organising meetings and seminars to discourage the sale and use of polythene, and urging the closure of polythene manufacturing factories.

Furthermore, the decisions involve stopping the import of raw materials for polythene production, encouraging entrepreneurs to adopt affordable alternatives to polythene, enforcing relevant laws effectively, and implementing joint initiatives with various organisations such as the Chamber, Chattogram City Corporation, and Jute Development Organisation.

The district administration also plans to conduct mobile courts to enforce the ban on polyethylene and promote the use of jute wrappers for various products, including paddy, rice, wheat, maize, fertilisers, sugar, spices, onions, ginger, garlic, lentils, coriander, potatoes, flour, bran, poultry feed, and fish feed.

The meeting was attended by representatives from various organisations, including Chattogram Chamber, Chattogram Women Chamber, the Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB), government officials, NGO officials, and others.