Single-use plastic will be totally eliminated by 2030: DoE director

The indiscriminate use of plastic has serious adverse effects on the environment, human health and wildlife. Photo: Reuters

The Department of Environment (DoE) is working to reduce the use of plastics by 50% and completely eliminate single-use plastic by 2030, said Md Ziaul Haque, DoE director (Dhaka Region).

Various government organisations have increased activities to stop the use of single-use plastic. The Solid Waste Management Act 2021 has already been passed. Besides, a new law for medical waste management will be introduced in 2023, said the DoE director at the launching event of a report on "Managing Our Waste 2021: A View from the Global South", organised by Practical Action-Bangladesh with the support of GreenTech Foundation Bangladesh, in the capital on Tuesday.

Habibun Nahar, deputy minister for the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, who attended the event as chief guest, emphasised the necessity of waste management and the role of the government in Bangladesh.

"More waste is generated than before as a result of the rapid and continuous increase in population, which affects the lives of many people, especially those with low-incomes. So, when we think of efficient waste management we must think about the health hazards of workers involved in garbage collection and disposal stages," she added.

At the event, there was an open discussion session to draw engagement from different sectors – local administration, waste collectors and their associations, the planning department. Participants emphasised community participation, building knowledge,e and gathering skills for developing integrated and sustainable waste management.

They also said the protection and empowerment of informal and small-scale waste collection, processors, and recyclers is also required.

Uttam Kumar Saha, Strategic Lead- Urban and Energy, Practical Action Bangladesh, presented the publication at the event.

Waste management expert Shafiul Azam Ahmed and Director of Urban Development Directorate, Khurshid Zabin Hossain Taufique, took part in the discussion.