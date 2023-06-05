Minister warns of harsher action against polythene producers

Bangladesh

BSS
05 June, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 08:42 pm

Related News

Minister warns of harsher action against polythene producers

BSS
05 June, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 05 June, 2023, 08:42 pm
Minister warns of harsher action against polythene producers

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Monday said the government is taking strict action against producers of plastic and polythene, which are harmful to humans and the environment.
 
"Mobile courts are being conducted against production, transportation, marketing and storage of banned polythene bags," he told the opening ceremony of the World Environment Day and Environment Fair 2023 and National Tree Planting Campaign and National Tree Fair 2023 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka.
 
Shahab Uddin said from January 2019 to February 2023, a total of 2,198 drives were conducted and 3,617 cases were collected against illegal plastic and polythene producers.
 
Some 169 people were sentenced to various terms of imprisonment and 1,745 tonnes of polythene, grains and raw materials were seized, he said.
 
The environment minister said the process of taking such actions will continue in the future.
 
"Let us all collect saplings and plant trees in fallow land; build a healthy and beautiful world. Like every year, this year a three-month tree planting campaign and tree fair is being organised at national, divisional, district and upazila levels," he said.

Top News

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin MP / plastic / polythene

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

Beating plastic pollution: Local startups build businesses around waste

13h | Panorama
New battleground of global powers

New battleground of global powers

1d | Panorama
Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

Understanding the Indo-Pacific: A case of two rivalries

1d | Panorama
US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

US and its allies in the Ind-Pacific

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

Young Entrepreneurs Beating Plastic Pollution

11h | TBS Stories
The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

The fitness industry of Bangladesh tries to reshape from corona effect

1d | TBS Stories
Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

Ukraine ready to launch counteroffensive

1d | TBS World
Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

1d | TBS Food

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study

6
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers