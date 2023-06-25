2.5 crore single-use polythene bags are thrown away daily in Dhaka: Study

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 08:05 pm

Bapa has made 15-point demands, including the formation of a coordination cell to ban the use of plastic and polythene

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

More than 2.5 crore polythene bags are thrown away after using only once in Dhaka city every day, according to a recent study.

The research, which was conducted by Environment and Social Development Organisation (Esdo), also revealed that a family in Dhaka city uses five polythene bags on average per day, said Professor M Feroze Ahmed, vice president of Bangladesh Poribesh Andolon (Bapa), referring to the study in a discussion meeting on Sunday.

Bapa organised the programme on the risk of polythene-plastic pollution in Bangladesh and actions to be taken as remedies in the Sagar-Runi auditorium of the Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital.

While presenting the keynote paper, M Feroze said Bangladesh is among the top ten countries responsible for plastic pollution. Every day, more than 35 lakh tissue bags are produced and marketed. Although these bags are made of polythene, they are marketed as cloth bags.

He also said drainage systems become clogged with plastic bags, which is one of the main reasons for urban flooding during the rainy season.

Referring to the Department of Environment, Bapa Joint Secretary Mihir Biswas said Bangladesh produces 10.95 lakh tonnes of plastic waste every year.

He added that plastic is transmitted into the human body through plants and animals, causing adverse effects on public health.

Bapa Joint Secretary Iqbal Habib presented 15-point demand, including forming a coordination cell for banning the use of plastic and polythene.

Iqbal Habib said three "R"s – reduce, reuse and recycle – should be emphasised. To ensure proper management of plastic waste, proper implementation of the action plan should be ensured.

The other demands include strict and quick implementation of relevant laws for controlling and banning plastics and polythene, imposing a high tax on plastics, encouraging and helping polythene bag producers to produce, and ensuring the use of glass bottles by banning plastic bottles in the marketing of water and soft drinks.

