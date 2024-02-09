8 shops gutted in Bagerhat fire

At least eight shops were completely burnt down in a fire early Friday at Yatrapur Bazar at Sadar upazila of Bagerhat.

Two units of Bagerhat Fire Station and locals brought the fire under control after about two hours of effort. By that time, the eight shops were completely burnt to ashes.

Besides, another business establishment was partially damaged. Owners claimed that the fire caused a loss of Tk30 lakh

Among the shops are three cosmetics shops, a quilt-bedsheet shop, a shoe shop, an agricultural equipment shop, a thread-button shop, and a wooden furniture shop. Besides, another cosmetics shop was partially damaged.

Md Shahabuddin, Senior Officer of Bagerhat Fire Service and Civil Defense Station said after receiving the news around 12:00 am two units of Bagerhat Fire Station rushed to the spot and took part in the firefighting operation. They brought the fire under control after about two hours of effort.

Shahabuddin further said that the fire originated from a short circuit in Atiar's shoe shop in the market. The fire quickly spread to the neighbouring shops. Work is underway to assess the extent of the damage caused by the fire.