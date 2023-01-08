7 sued for feasting on migratory birds in Moulvibazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 08:30 pm

Related News

7 sued for feasting on migratory birds in Moulvibazar

TBS Report
08 January, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2023, 08:30 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The forest department in Moulvibazar has filed a complaint against seven people after photos of eating roasted Balihas (migratory bird) meat at a picnic event went viral on social media.

Golam Sarwar, ranger of Moulvibazar sadar range, filed the complaint against 6-7 people referring the names of Anaf Shahriar of Kamarkandi village and Mahbub Ahmed Sumon of Mirsangkar village with Kulaura Police Station Sunday (8 January).  

The complaint will be recorded as a case, said Hasan Mohammad Naser Rikabder, additional superintendent of police.

Divisional forest officer Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said, "Moulvibazar Deputy Commissioner Mir Nahid Ahsan informed us of the matter on the day the incident took place requesting legal action."

On Friday, businessman Mahbub Ahmed Sumon and his partner Anaf Shariar along with nine other friends had a picnic with migratory birds at Hakaluki Haor. Later, they shared the pictures and videos of the feast on their Facebook handles and faced criticism by netizens.

Top News

migratory birds / Moulvibazar / Hakaluki Haor / sued

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wardrobe: Noir (male) &amp; Ecstasy (female) Model: Tanzim &amp; Jaima Styling &amp; Choreography: Tawhidur Rashid Photography: Eivan Sardar Makeup: Hossain

Amp up your style with fashionable winter wear

11h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

If you sell 3,000 books in India, it is considered a bestseller: Paro Anand

10h | Panorama
As digital technology becomes more pervasive, a sense of touch and humanity will be more sought after and this may mark a new age of master craftsmanship. Photo: Bloomberg

AI is cool but can it tailor a $50,000 suit?

9h | Panorama
Graphic: TBS

Dorik: Build a website in 30 minutes

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Comet C2022 E3 will be visible after 50 thousand years

Comet C2022 E3 will be visible after 50 thousand years

2h | TBS Science
Hope and consternation as China economy reopens

Hope and consternation as China economy reopens

4h | TBS Insight
Top 5 tips for securing a promotion during a recession

Top 5 tips for securing a promotion during a recession

4h | TBS Career
Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

Fighting on despite Putin’s Christmas truce

22h | TBS World

Most Read

1
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'

2
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

3
Banks see operating profit 
Banking

Banks see operating profit 

4
Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget
Banking

Cenbank goes for printing money to support budget

5
Why is NID correction so painfully slow?
Bangladesh

Why is NID correction so painfully slow?

6
BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals
Banking

BFIU suspends bank accounts of 15 individuals