7 sued for feasting on migratory birds in Moulvibazar

The forest department in Moulvibazar has filed a complaint against seven people after photos of eating roasted Balihas (migratory bird) meat at a picnic event went viral on social media.

Golam Sarwar, ranger of Moulvibazar sadar range, filed the complaint against 6-7 people referring the names of Anaf Shahriar of Kamarkandi village and Mahbub Ahmed Sumon of Mirsangkar village with Kulaura Police Station Sunday (8 January).

The complaint will be recorded as a case, said Hasan Mohammad Naser Rikabder, additional superintendent of police.

Divisional forest officer Rezaul Karim Chowdhury said, "Moulvibazar Deputy Commissioner Mir Nahid Ahsan informed us of the matter on the day the incident took place requesting legal action."

On Friday, businessman Mahbub Ahmed Sumon and his partner Anaf Shariar along with nine other friends had a picnic with migratory birds at Hakaluki Haor. Later, they shared the pictures and videos of the feast on their Facebook handles and faced criticism by netizens.