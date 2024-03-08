Gas leak explosion in Chattogram injures 10

A gas leak in a building in Chattogram's Chandgaon area caused an explosion today (8 March), leaving 10 people injured.

The incident took place around 12:15am in a flat on the second floor of a residential building in Shankar Dewanji Hat of Chandgaon, according to police and fire service officials.

Five of the injured, identified as Nazir Ali, 40, Mohammad Hosen, 6, Shefali, 30, Mohammad Limon, 20, and Mohammad Sami, 22, are now in critical condition at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

"The explosion happened in Nazir Ali's flat, where he lived with his wife and child. It also damaged two nearby flats and injured seven more people," Sub-inspector (SI) Hero Barua of Chandgaon Police Station told The Business Standard.

The explosion was likely caused by the flat's resident leaving the gas burner open, which led to the accumulation of gas within the flat, and when the gas came into contact with fire, it resulted in the explosion, the sub-inspector added.

Bahar Uddin, senior station officer of Kalurghat Fire Station, said a firefighting unit was dispatched to the scene to douse the fire.

"However, the injured had been rescued and sent to CMCH by the locals before the unit reached the spot," he added.

