7 injured in gas line explosion at Aminbazar

Seven people sustained burn injuries due to a gas line explosion inside a house in the Aminbazar area under Savar Model Thana here on Friday (17 November) night.

"The victims- Rayhan, 23, Hadis, 20, Nahid, 20, Jewel, 24, Monwarul, 22, Al-Amin, 25 and Rubel, 24, were admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS) around 12 midnight in critical condition," said Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) Police Camp Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Bacchu Mia.

The victims were admitted to the hospital with 6% to 28% of burns, the OC said, quoting medical officials.

"The Savar Thana police were notified about the incident, and they are looking into the matter to identify what exactly caused the explosion," OC Bacchu Mia said.