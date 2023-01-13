54 Ctg markets, slums at risk of fire

These establishments have been developed in unplanned ways

The Nupur Market of Riazuddin Bazar – the biggest trading hub of port city Chattogram – narrowly escaped a possible large-scale fatality in the fire incident on Thursday, thanks to a prompt response of the fire service authorities.

The trading hub accommodating around 10,000 shops also saw two similar fire incidents in 2020 and 2021, yet no visible precautionary measures have been taken. There is no fire extinguishing system. Even, roads are so narrow that fire service vehicles often struggle to enter the area.

Furthermore, new buildings are erected next to each other without paying attention to the rules and regulations, intensifying the vulnerability.

The fire service authorities say at least 42 markets, including the Riazuddin Bazar and Khatunganj, and 12 slams in the city are at severe risk of fire.

"Most of these 54 markets and slums have been developed in unplanned ways. The condition of the Riazuddin Bazar is the worst. There is no gap between two establishments there," Deputy Assistant Director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence Newton Dash told The Business Standard.

"We always warn traders of fire but none of them become conscious. No one buys a fire extinguisher in exchange for a few thousand taka. So, they lose things worth lakhs of taka."

"We face multiple challenges in our rescue services. Most of the time, water cannot be found available. Our vehicles cannot rush to accident spots easily as the areas are densely populated," he added and suggested all stakeholders cooperate from their own sides.

The port city has over 7,000 multi-storied buildings, according to the Chattogram Development Authority, most of which are vulnerable to fire.

"We conducted a survey from early 2018 to February this year and found that in 93% cases, landowners did not take no-objection certificate from the fire service authorities before they started construction work, although they were supposed to do that mandatorily," Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence Assistant Director Anisur Rahman said.

"Overall, 97% of buildings do not have fire safety clearance," he told The Business Standard.

Hence, the fire service authorities last year started giving notices to high-rise building owners to bring their establishments under fire safety and get clearance.

"There are about 3 lakh buildings in Chattogram and about 6,000-7,000 of them are multi-storied. Only some buildings constructed in the last five years have compliance with fire safety laws but those built 10-12 years ago lack fire safety systems," said Ashiq Imran, an urban planner and architect.

"As a result, we are at risk. Large-scale fire incidents can strike at any moment," he told TBS and called mass awareness.

Establishments vulnerable to fire

According to the Fire Service, Riazuddin Bazar, which alone accommodates 200 markets, is most vulnerable to fire.

Other key vulnerable markets are Khatunganj, Zahur Market, Teribazar, Golam Rosul Market, Bagdad Electric Super Market, Haji Soru Mia Market, Nupur Market, Singapore Cooperative Market, Karnaphuli Market, Bandar Market, Boropol Bazar, Isa Mistry Market, Fakirhat Market, Nayabazar Market and Faillatli Bazar.

Chowdhury Market, Mahajan Tower, Chawk View Supermarket, Carey Shopping Mall, Gulzar Market, Ali Market, Moti Tower, Shahen Shah Market, Haque Market, Swajan Super Market, Bakhtiyar Supermarket, Naju Mia Haat Market and Bolir Haat Market are also on the Fire Service list of risky markets.

Other markets are Bheera Market, Chalpatti, Shuntkipatti, Achadganj, Mia Khan Old Jute Market, Omar Ali Market, Sheikh Farid Market, Jamuna Supermarket, Sholashahar Supermarket, Imam Shopping Complex and Chittagong Shopping Complex.

The vulnerable slums are Jhautla, Ambagan, Segunbagan, Kadmatoli Railway, Kolsi Dighir Par, Akmal Ali, Burma Colony, 2 Number Gate Driver Colony, Raufabad Colony and Shershah Colony, Railway and Tamakumondi Lane.