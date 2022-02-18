"5 years of country's going backward": Sajeeb Wazed on BNP's tenure

Bangladesh

UNB
18 February, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 09:27 pm

Related News

"5 years of country's going backward": Sajeeb Wazed on BNP's tenure

The video also incorporated some testimonies of people, in general, against the BNP-Jamaat government

UNB
18 February, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2022, 09:27 pm
Prime Minister&#039;s ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: UNB
Prime Minister's ICT Adviser and CRI Chairperson Sajeeb Wazed Joy. Photo: UNB

Prime Minister's ICT Advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy has condemned the ruling by the BNP-Jamaat government between 2001 and 2006, terming the period as "five years of Bangladesh's going backward".

Sajeeb Wazed made this remark in a Facebook post from his verified account, accompanied by a visual report, which displayed a slogan criticising the BNP-led government, "No electricity, no water, Hawa Bhaban – money treasure".

Taunting BNP leader Khaleda Zia's speech that termed the 2001-2006 tenure as "awe-inspiring," the visual report mentioned that the tenure was "awe-inspiring" indeed, as incidents such as "murder, repression, grabbing, politicisation, incessant rise in price of essentials, unchecked plundering, corruption, money-laundering, extremism, and grenade attack" set a record in post-independence Bangladesh.

The video also incorporated some testimonies of people, in general, against the BNP-Jamaat government. 

One of the people interviewed said, "BNP displayed sheer failure in five years of running the state. It was the government during the tenure of which school teachers are killed, students are murdered, journalists are repressed, corruption pervades every sector."

"I saw Tarique (son of Khaleda Zia) roaming around with 50-Honda. Now he owns brand-new cars. Where did these come from? These came through corruption," another person was heard to say in the video.

Another person was heard to say that Tarique became one of the richest men in Asia by laundering money.

Having turned Hawa Bhaban into a parallel powerhouse of the state, Tarique Rahman transformed it into an unwritten hub of bribe and percentage, according to the visual report. 

Through massive politicisation and syndicate, they artificially increased the price of essentials and thus siphoned off thousands of crores of Taka from the public, said the video.

PM's ICT Adviser / Sajeeb Wazed Joy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Edward, Prince of Wales, with Pratap Singh of Jammu and Kashmir during his trip in India in 1921. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The Prince of Wales’ 1921 trip to India was a royal disaster

9h | Panorama
While the export growth in RMG is appreciable, international buyers are still unwilling to pay higher prices. Photo: Mumit M

RMG growth is backed by volume, not price. What can turn the tide?

10h | Panorama
Among all the places, Social Science Chattar is quite popular for its natural ambience and delicious snacks. Photo: Noor A Alam

Street foods to enjoy around DU campus

12h | Food
The two-storey house costing just Tk1 lakh in Vennatala village shows how the community-driven Sobai Mile Jhenaidah Gori was geared towards making cities more livable. Photo: Mumit M

Vision for a modern city: The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

12h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

Bakarkhani: Delicious food of old town

11h | Videos
Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

Arham's calligraphy plays with familiar idioms

1d | Videos
First woman reported cured of HIV

First woman reported cured of HIV

1d | Videos
Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

Jibanananda Das: Man who viewed Bangla through unique lenses

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Model:Aninda Kabir Avik. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Pursuit

9 things you should never do at work

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again