Uprooting rail tracks becomes signature mark of BNP's terror playbook: Joy

Politics

BSS
14 December, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 07:40 pm

Related News

Uprooting rail tracks becomes signature mark of BNP's terror playbook: Joy

BSS
14 December, 2023, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 07:40 pm
A file photo of Prime Minister&#039;s ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy
A file photo of Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy

Uprooting rail tracks, inserting iron plates and firebombing train coaches have become signature mark of BNP's terror playbook to undermine Bangladesh's democracy and kill people, Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy said today.

"Another goal was to refrain people from exercising their ballots," he wrote in a post shared from his verified X Handle (formerly twitter) account on Wednesday (14 December)

Describing the terrible sabotage incident that took place in Gazipur on Wednesday, he wrote, "The passengers of Dhaka-bound Mohonganj Express train were travelling to their destinations completely unaware of the lurking danger awaiting them.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"BNP activists reportedly cut the rubber line of the track in Gazipur with gas cutters sometime in the night in support of their ongoing blockade, a sheer manifestation of a chilling plot."

He said, "On impact, at around 4:30 am seven coaches of the train veered off the track leaving one passenger dead and dozens injured, a heavy cost on public life for defying blockade.

"Uprooting rail tracks, inserting iron plates and firebombing train coaches have become signature mark of BNP's terror playbook to undermine democracy and kill people," he said adding that is why BNP Jamaat's ongoing blockade is not a mass movement.

Sajeeb Wazed Joy / BNP / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A tribute to the last wild elephants in Bangladesh

A tribute to the last wild elephants in Bangladesh

4h | Earth
Julius Caesar: 70 years of a celluloid Shakespearean story that transcends time

Julius Caesar: 70 years of a celluloid Shakespearean story that transcends time

6h | Features
How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

12h | Panorama
The consortium organises various teaching programs for junior doctors to stimulate lateral thinking. Photo: Courtesy

Planetary Health Academia: Border is not a barrier for these Bangladeshi-origin physicians

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

45m | TBS Stories
The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

1h | TBS Stories
Why do Argentines prefer the dollar?

Why do Argentines prefer the dollar?

2h | TBS World
Onion crisis: Producers squeezed, consumers pay, traders feast

Onion crisis: Producers squeezed, consumers pay, traders feast

3h | TBS Stories