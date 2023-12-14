Uprooting rail tracks becomes signature mark of BNP's terror playbook: Joy

Uprooting rail tracks, inserting iron plates and firebombing train coaches have become signature mark of BNP's terror playbook to undermine Bangladesh's democracy and kill people, Prime Minister's ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy said today.

"Another goal was to refrain people from exercising their ballots," he wrote in a post shared from his verified X Handle (formerly twitter) account on Wednesday (14 December)

Describing the terrible sabotage incident that took place in Gazipur on Wednesday, he wrote, "The passengers of Dhaka-bound Mohonganj Express train were travelling to their destinations completely unaware of the lurking danger awaiting them.

"BNP activists reportedly cut the rubber line of the track in Gazipur with gas cutters sometime in the night in support of their ongoing blockade, a sheer manifestation of a chilling plot."

He said, "On impact, at around 4:30 am seven coaches of the train veered off the track leaving one passenger dead and dozens injured, a heavy cost on public life for defying blockade.

"Uprooting rail tracks, inserting iron plates and firebombing train coaches have become signature mark of BNP's terror playbook to undermine democracy and kill people," he said adding that is why BNP Jamaat's ongoing blockade is not a mass movement.