5 sentenced to 15 days in jail over trespassing into government property in Ctg

The punishment was imposed following an operation in Sitakunda’s Salimpur union. Photo: TBS

A mobile court in Chattagram on Monday sentenced five individuals to 15 days in prison for unauthorised entry into 10 acres of government-owned land along the sea coast in Sitakunda.

The punishment was imposed following an operation, led by Sitakunda Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Mohammad Alauddin, in Sitakunda's Salimpur union where a ship-breaking yard named Kohinoor Steel was constructed, destroying coastal forest.

Mohammad Alauddin said, "The site where Kohinoor Steel was established had been sealed and taken over by the government. However, the accused individuals violated government orders by entering the property after breaking the locks.

"In response, the court applied Section 188 of the Penal Code 1860 and sentenced the five individuals to 15 days in prison without labour for disobeying government orders. Additionally, all rooms in the building, including the main gate, have been resealed."