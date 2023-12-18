5 sentenced to 15 days in jail over trespassing into government property in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 December, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 05:31 pm

Related News

5 sentenced to 15 days in jail over trespassing into government property in Ctg

TBS Report
18 December, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2023, 05:31 pm
The punishment was imposed following an operation in Sitakunda’s Salimpur union. Photo: TBS
The punishment was imposed following an operation in Sitakunda’s Salimpur union. Photo: TBS

A mobile court in Chattagram on Monday sentenced five individuals to 15 days in prison for unauthorised entry into 10 acres of government-owned land along the sea coast in Sitakunda. 

The punishment was imposed following an operation, led by Sitakunda Assistant Commissioner (Land) and Executive Magistrate Mohammad Alauddin, in Sitakunda's Salimpur union where a ship-breaking yard named Kohinoor Steel was constructed, destroying coastal forest.

Mohammad Alauddin said, "The site where Kohinoor Steel was established had been sealed and taken over by the government. However, the accused individuals violated government orders by entering the property after breaking the locks. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"In response, the court applied Section 188 of the Penal Code 1860 and sentenced the five individuals to 15 days in prison without labour for disobeying government orders. Additionally, all rooms in the building, including the main gate, have been resealed."

Top News

Chattogram / Sitakunda / government / Land

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

2019 Honda CR-V Turbo: Unleashing the power of practicality

2019 Honda CR-V Turbo: Unleashing the power of practicality

3h | Wheels
Ranging from chokers to sitahars, studs to jhumkas, the new collection of Jarwa House exudes a blend of royalty and elegance. Photo: Courtesy

Jarwa House's grand wedding affair: Celebration of legacy and luxury

7h | Mode
So far, around 60 to 70 people from all over Bangladesh have donated hair. Among them are students, employees and entrepreneurs. Photos: Courtesy

Want to donate hair to cancer patients?

10h | Panorama
It’s difficult to measure how much impact boycotts have had on companies so far but at least one Zara store was forced to close temporarily. Photo: Collected

Brands are also mired in the Gaza conflict

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

There will be no big shock in withdrawing the floor price

36m | TBS Stories
Karotoa Green Spinning Mills with latest technology is being launched

Karotoa Green Spinning Mills with latest technology is being launched

3h | TBS Stories
“The board of Bangladesh Bank needs reform”- DR Biru Paksha Paul

“The board of Bangladesh Bank needs reform”- DR Biru Paksha Paul

4h | TBS Programs
Bangladesh Juniors won the Asia Cup with a perfect record

Bangladesh Juniors won the Asia Cup with a perfect record

22h | TBS SPORTS