5 killed in gunfight in Ukhiya Rohingya camp

Five Rohingyas were killed early Friday in a gunfight between two criminal groups over establishing dominance in a Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar, police said.

Four of the deceased were identified as Anwar Hossain, 24, Md Hamim, 16, Nojibullah, and Nur Amin.

The clash took place at Balukhali Camp-8 around 6am on Friday.

Quoting locals, Ukhia police station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali said, "There was a gunfight between two armed factions, Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO)."

On information, a joint team of the Armed Police Battalion and police reached the spot.

"However, the criminals fled the scene before our arrival and five people were found shot at the scene. The injured were taken to an International Organisation for Migration (IOM)-run hospital where doctors declared them dead," OC Mohammad Ali said.

Police surveillance has been increased in the camp area. Efforts are on to nab those involved in the incident, the police official said.