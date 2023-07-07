5 killed in gunfight in Ukhiya Rohingya camp

Bangladesh

UNB
07 July, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 08:50 pm

Related News

5 killed in gunfight in Ukhiya Rohingya camp

The clash took place at Balukhali Camp-8 around 6am on Friday

UNB
07 July, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2023, 08:50 pm
Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

Five Rohingyas were killed early Friday in a gunfight between two criminal groups over establishing dominance in a Rohingya refugee camp in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar, police said.

Four of the deceased were identified as Anwar Hossain, 24, Md Hamim, 16, Nojibullah, and Nur Amin.

The clash took place at Balukhali Camp-8 around 6am on Friday.

Quoting locals, Ukhia police station Officer-in-Charge Sheikh Mohammad Ali said, "There was a gunfight between two armed factions, Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) and Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO)."

On information, a joint team of the Armed Police Battalion and police reached the spot.

"However, the criminals fled the scene before our arrival and five people were found shot at the scene. The injured were taken to an International Organisation for Migration (IOM)-run hospital where doctors declared them dead," OC Mohammad Ali said.

Police surveillance has been increased in the camp area. Efforts are on to nab those involved in the incident, the police official said.

Top News

Rohingya camp / Ukhiya

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Paakhi: Enter the realm of luxurious home textile

7h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Microplastics in frogs and fish: A grave concern for human health and ecosystems

7h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Coach Dreams Sunset: An aromatic bath in Jasmine

7h | Brands
Infographic: TBS

Online pharmacy market: Still in its infancy, but potential high

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

Some of the best achievements of Bangladesh's best-ever opener Tamim

1d | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

Ukraine fears N –Plant disaster

1d | TBS World
The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

The price of one mango in Munshiganj is 1200 taka!

1d | TBS Stories
Aseis: Little family learns to rock

Aseis: Little family learns to rock

39m | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

3
Photo: Mahfuz Ullah Babu
Markets

Sacrificial cattle traders face losses with decreased demand, falling prices

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

6
Photo collected from Facebook.
Splash

Renowned actress Mita Chowdhury passes away