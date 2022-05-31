4 sisters en route to Cumilla madrasa missing for 6 days

Bangladesh

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 05:40 pm
31 May, 2022, 05:45 pm

4 sisters en route to Cumilla madrasa missing for 6 days

Four sisters have gone missing on their way to madrasa since they left their grandparents' house in Nangalkot of Cumilla.

They are Tasneem Jahan, 17, Marjahan, 14, Tajin Sultana, 12, and Maisha Sultana, 6, daughters of Mojibul Haque of Kalem village in Mokara union of the upazila.

Three of them are students of Nangalkot Afsarul Uloom Kamil Madrasa and one other studies in Narua Talimul Quran Model Madrasa nearby. They all went missing on 26 May.  

Their father lodged a written complaint with the Nangalkot police station on Friday night (27 May) after failing to gather any information from relatives and his daughters' friends.

Nangalkot Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Faruk Hossain told The Business Standard, "After receiving the complaint, we searched all possible places."

"We have multiple teams working to find them," he added.

According to family sources, Mojibul has 4 daughters and no son.

"I have searched for the girls in the homes of all my relatives and relatives. But could not find a single piece of information on them. I have no dispute with anyone," said Mojibul Haque, lamenting the situation.

On Wednesday (25 May), the four sisters went to visit their grandparents' house in Narua village of the same union.

The next day, around 8:30am on Thursday, they left the house for madrasa.

None of them returned home since then and no trace of them could be found.

Alamgir Hossain, chairman of Mokara Union Parishad, said the disappearance of four sisters at the same time was tragic and mysterious.

