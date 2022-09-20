4 organisations fined for various irregularities in Ctg

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) has fined four organisations Tk50,000, including two pharmacies and a restaurant, for various irregularities including storing expired medicines, and selling medicines at higher prices.

A mobile court led by Mohammad Foyez Ullah, deputy director of DNCRP's Chattogram divisional office, conducted the drives in the port city's Jamal Khan, Nandankanan, and Bahaddarhat areas on Tuesday.

Nasreen Akter, assistant director of DNCRP's Chattogram district office, and DNCRP's divisional office Assistant Directors, Didar Hossain and Anisur Rahman, joined the drives.

They slapped a fine of Tk25,000 on Cheragi restaurant in the Jamal Khan area for preparing and storing food products in a filthy environment and using non-iodized loose salt.

It also fined Jannat Bakery Tk5,000 in Bahaddarhat, for wrapping products without complying with rules.

The DNCRP officials also fined Cure Pharma of Nandankanan and SA Pharmacy of Bahaddarhat Tk10,000 each, for keeping expired medicines and selling medicines at high prices.

Anisur Rahman, assistant director of the DNCRP's Chattogram divisional office, said, "A restaurant and a bakery have been fined for preparing food in a filthy environment and not wrapping products according to the rules.

"The drives against irregularities will continue in the public interest," DNCRP Assistant Director Anisur Rahman added.