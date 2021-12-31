4 killed, 19 injured in Sirajganj bus crash

Four people were killed and 19 others injured as a bus overturned on a three-wheeler at Salanga on Hatikumrul-Bonpara highway of Sirajganj district.

Hatikumrul Highway Police Station Officer-in-charge (OC) Lutfar Rahman said the bus on its way to Dhaka from Rajshahi lost control near Goja Bridge on the highway around 10 am and hit the battery-run van.

He said four van passengers, including a woman, were killed on the spot and 19 others injured, three critically.

The deceased could not be identified yet, the OC added.