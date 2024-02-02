4 establishments gutted in Rangamati fire

Four establishments including two resorts, one dwelling house and a shop were gutted in a fire which broke out at Sajek in Baghaichari upazila of Rangamati district early Friday.

Senior assistant superintendent of Rangamati (Sajek circle) police, Abdul Awal, said the fire broke out around 11:30 pm at Meghchaya resort and spread to the adjacent Foringi resort, a house owned by one Bhuban Tripura and a shop.

On information, police, army, BGB members rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze after two hours of frantic effort with the help of the local people.

Primarily it is suspected that the fire might have originated from firewood placed in the area to keep people warm.

Chaithuang Aung Chowdhury Joy, vice president of Sajek Cottage Owners Association, said all the tourists are safe.

However, the extent of the losses caused by the fire could not be ascertained yet.