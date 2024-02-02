4 establishments gutted in Rangamati fire

Bangladesh

UNB
02 February, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 07:12 pm

Related News

4 establishments gutted in Rangamati fire

It is suspected that the fire might have originated from firewood placed in the area to keep people warm.

UNB
02 February, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 02 February, 2024, 07:12 pm
Representational Image
Representational Image

Four establishments including two resorts, one dwelling house and a shop were gutted in a fire which broke out at Sajek in Baghaichari upazila of Rangamati district early Friday.

Senior assistant superintendent of Rangamati (Sajek circle) police, Abdul Awal, said the fire broke out around 11:30 pm at Meghchaya resort and spread to the adjacent Foringi resort, a house owned by one Bhuban Tripura and a shop.

On information, police, army, BGB members rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze after two hours of frantic effort with the help of the local people.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Primarily it is suspected that the fire might have originated from firewood placed in the area to keep people warm.

Chaithuang Aung Chowdhury Joy, vice president of Sajek Cottage Owners Association, said all the tourists are safe.

However, the extent of the losses caused by the fire could not be ascertained yet.

Rangamati / fire / firewood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Trolleyman is a role within the engineering department of the railway system responsible for identifying and rectifying faults in the railway infrastructure. Photo: Collected

The songs of trolleymen

6h | Panorama
Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

Want better healthcare, social security? Check corruption

9h | Panorama
Microgreens are young vegetable seedlings that are approximately 1-3 inches tall. Photo: Courtesy

Tushar's microgreens: Superfood of the future!

8h | Features
IDF&#039;s recent allegation, accusing UNRWA staff of involvement in the October 7 terrorist attacks, led UNRWA donors, including the United States, to announce a freeze in funding. Photo: Collected

Defunding Gaza's lifeline: How the West is taking part in collective punishment

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

What’s wrong with Sylhet Strikers

22h | Videos
Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

Indexes and transactions rise as selling pressure eases

1d | Videos
India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

India: one of the world’s largest food producers leaves millions hungry

21h | Videos
How long will the US support Israel?

How long will the US support Israel?

1d | Videos