4 buses set on fire in capital's Badda, Khilgaon areas

A file photo of Savar Paribahan bus fire in Dhaka, on 21 November 2023. Photo: TBS
A file photo of Savar Paribahan bus fire in Dhaka, on 21 November 2023. Photo: TBS

A total of 4 buses were set on fire in the capital's Badda and Khilgaon areas on Wednesday (6 December).

Three buses of Ekushey Express were set on fire at the Maniknagar intersection in the capital's Khilgaon at around 4:48pm, the fire service said.

Three units of firefighters from Khilgaon and Siddik Bazar reached the spot and doused the flame around 5:26pm.

According to the fire service, two buses were completely destroyed and another was partially damaged in the fire.

Photo: Fire Service
Photo: Fire Service

No one was injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, later in the evening, a bus belonging to Boishaki Paribahan was set on fire.

Two units of fire fighters from Baridhara Fire Station doused the flames at 7:58pm.

