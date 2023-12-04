38 nominations accepted, 7 rejected in five constituencies of Narayanganj

Returning Officer Mahmudul Haque announces the nominations of Narayanganj's five constituencies on 4 December 2023. Photo: TBS

A total of 38 nominations have been finalised, while seven have been rejected in the five constituencies of Narayanganj.

Returning Officer Mahmudul Haque gave the announcement after scrutinising the nomination papers on Monday (4 December).

In the Narayanganj 1 constituency, the nomination of Bangladesh Supreme Party candidate Afaz Uddin Mola has been rejected due to not depositing security money, said Returning Officer Mahmudul Haque.

Currently there are nine candidates for this seat. They are - Textile and Jute Minister Golam Dastagir Gazi (Awami League), Taimur Alam Khandakar (Trinamool BNP), Shahidul Islam (Islamic Front), Zainal Abedin Chowdhury (Independent), Shahjahan Bhuiya (Independent), Gazi Golam Mortuza (Independent), Habibur Rahman (Independent), Saiful Islam (Jatiya Party), and Zobair Alam Bhuiyan (Zaker Party).

In Narayanganj-2 constituency, nomination of two independent candidates Shariful Islam and Mamun Didar has been cancelled.

Returning Officer Mahmudul Haque revealed that Shariful Islam's nomination was rejected due to a bank representative's complaint that he had credit card dues. Mamun Didar's nomination was rejected because he did not fill and sign items 20 and 21 of the Election Commission's nomination form.

Currently, there are four candidates in this constituency. They are Nazrul Islam Babu (Awami League), Md Abu Hanif Hridoy (Trinamool BNP), Shah Jahan (Zaker Party), Alamgir Sikder Lotan (Jatiya Party).

In the Narayanganj-3 constituency, the nomination of Zaker Party candidate Jamil Mizi and Bangladesh Congress candidate Sirajul Haque has been denied.

Returning Officer Mahmudul Haque said, "The nomination papers of these two candidates have been rejected due to complaints of loan defaulting."

There are currently 11 candidates for this seat. They are Abdullah Al Qaiser Hasnat (Awami League), Liaquat Hossain Khoka (Jatiya Party), Maruf Islam Jhalak (Independent), Erfan Hossain Dip (Independent), Narayan Das (Bikolpo Dhara Bangladesh), Mojibur Rahman (Bangladesh Tarikat Federation), Aslam Hossain (Bangladesh Supreme Party), Rubia Sultana (Independent), ABS Waliur Rahman Khan (BNM), AHM Masud (Independent) and Md Arif (Mukti Jote).

In the Narayanganj-4 constituency, the nominations of two independent candidates, Rashedul Islam and Kazi Delwar Hossain have been rejected.

Returning Officer Mahmudul Haque said the name of an expatriate was found in the signature list of voters supporting Rashedul Islam's nomination. Evidence of fraud was also found in the signatures of two voters. On the other hand, Kazi Delwar Hossain did not fill the form correctly. He could not secure the signatures of 1% of the voters of the Narayanganj-4 constituency, added the returning officer.

Currently, nine candidates are in the electoral battle. They are Shamim Osman (Awami League), Syed Hossain (Socialist Party-JSD), Ali Hossain (Trinamool BNP), Murad Hossain Jamal (Zaker Party), Salauddin Khoka (Jatiya Party), Salim Ahmed (Bangladesh Supreme Party), Habibur Rahman (Islamic Front Bangladesh), Shaheed-un Nabi (National People's Party), Ghulam Morshed Roni (Bangladesh Congress)

In the Narayanganj-5 constituency, no candidate's nomination have been rejected. Currently there are five candidates in this fight. They are Salim Osman (Jatiya Party), Abdul Hamid Bhasani (Trinamool BNP), Ekramul Haque (Islamic Front Bangladesh), Morshed Hasan (Zaker Party) and Samsul Islam (Bangladesh Supreme Party).