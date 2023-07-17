38 killed, 3,888 injured in political violence in 6 months this year: HRSS

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 04:21 pm

At least 38 people were killed and 3,888 injured in some 420 incidents of political violence in the first six months of the current year, according to a Human Rights Support Society (HRSS) report.

Around 2,009 persons including 1,848 BNP and Jamaat leaders and activists were victim of political arrests by law enforcement agencies, said the report published on Monday (17 July).  

In its review of the human rights situation, the agency found that obstruction of peaceful assembly, false and fabricated cases, political arrests and illegal behavior by law enforcement agencies, attacks and arrests on journalists, killing and torture of innocent Bangladeshis by BSF at the border, violence against women and mass killings continue in the six months of 2023.

Some 137 cases were filed against opposition leaders and activists during this period, reads the report.

The report stated that there have been incidents of obstruction of 126 meetings and gatherings of opposition parties by law enforcement agencies and ruling party men. Meanwhile, 1,228 people were injured in the clash with them and 853 people were arrested at political assembly-oriented incidents.

According to the report, based on information provided by the HRSS inquiry unit and news media, a total of 539 females, including 317 girls under the age of 18, were the victims of rape. 

The report also expressed concern about 84 gang rapes during the same period, resulting in the death of 35. 

Moreover, a total of 385 females including 227 girls were reportedly victims of attempt to rape and sexual harassment.

As per the report, a total of 155 journalists were the victims of killing, torture and harassment. Among of them a journalist was killed, 84 were injured, and 60 were assaulted in nearly 96 incidents. 

The report also highlighted that some 42 people were arrested, 104 accused and 35 cases were filed in the Digital Security Act.  
According to the half-yearly report of HRSS, roughly 13 Bangladeshis have been killed, 14 injured, and 6 persons arrested by the Indian Border Security Force in a total of 28 incidents.

