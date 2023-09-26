35th, 36th BCS police cadres meet IGP to expedite promotions

35th, 36th BCS police cadres meet IGP to expedite promotions

Nearly a hundred members from the 35th and 36th BCS police cadre, who did not get promotion on time, met IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun, requesting that their pending promotions be expedited.

During a meeting at the police headquarters on Tuesday (26 September), some of the members also expressed dissatisfaction with the delay and appealed that the promotions be done before the upcoming national election, meeting sources said.

Bayzidur Rahman, president of the 35th BCS Police Forum and assistant commissioner of DMP's counter terrorism unit, told The Business Standard that 114 members from their batch qualified for promotion to the rank of additional superintendent of police (Grade-6) around 19 months ago.

"While our colleagues from other cadres have already been promoted to the sixth grade during this time, we are unable to provide any answers to our family members who inquire about our promotions," he said.

Wishing anonymity, a member of the DMP said, "During the meeting, officers informed the IGP that many other cadres, including administration and ansar cadre, have already been promoted from grade 9 to grade 6. However, we are still experiencing this deprivation, which is disrupting our routine duties. Our frustration could be alleviated if swift promotions were ensured," he said.

Meanwhile, members of the 36th BCS police cadre have met all the necessary conditions for promotion, including meeting the age limit and having completed the required tenure of service six months in advance. 

Ahead of the 12th national elections, the Ministry of Public Administration has recommended the creation of two additional Inspector General of Police positions, 50 Deputy Inspector General posts, 140 additional Deputy Inspector General posts, and 150 Superintendent of Police posts to address promotion issues within the police force.

