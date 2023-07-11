33 sued over demolition of under construction market in Cox's Bazar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 06:38 pm

Related News

33 sued over demolition of under construction market in Cox's Bazar

Kotbazar Shop Owners Association President Khorshed Alam Babul has been made the main accused in the case.

TBS Report
11 July, 2023, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2023, 06:38 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Thirty-three people have been sued over the demolition of an under construction market in Cox's Bazar.

Badhiratna Barua, owner of the demolished Arab Market, filed a case with the Ukhiya police station on Tuesday, Sheikh Mohammad Ali, officer in-charge of the police station, told The Business Standard.

"The case named eight accused, along with 25 other unidentified persons. Efforts are being made to arrest the accused," he said.

Kotbazar Shop Owners Association President Khorshed Alam Babul has been made the main accused in the case.

The others include Abdur Rahman, Md Hashem, Naushad, Jasim Uddin, Kabir Ahmad, Jasim Uddin and Noor Alam Bagha.

Badhiratna Barua said his family owned the land, where the market was being constructed, for over a hundred years. They had their own market in some parts of the land. The new market with eight tin shed shops was being constructed in the remaining portion.

"Already 85% of the work of the market had been completed," he said.

However, the Kotbazar Shop Owners Association, under the leadership of its President Khorshed Alam Babul, had demanded that two shops of the market be allotted to them or a cash contribution of Tk three lakh be given.

There was a meeting over the issue with the mediation of the local police at the Ukhiya police station.

"But on Monday afternoon, the leaders of the association gathered more than 200 people and demolished the entire market."

Contacted on Monday, Khorshed Alam admitted demolishing the market to The Business Standard.

He claimed that the Arab Market was being built in a parking place and was ruining the beauty of the place.

However, when asked if they had the authority to demolish a market owned by someone else, he declined to answer.

This newspaper tried to contact him over the phone after the filing of the case, but he was unreachable.

Top News

demolition / market / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Andreas Kluth/Columnist . Illustration: TBS

Europe wasn't built for our era of hard power and war

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anatomy of 'Khela Hobe': When a political slogan becomes a cross-cultural phenomenon

9h | Panorama
Gym equipment installed in Dhaka North’s parks are not fit for those looking for a proper workout where as gyms under Dhaka South have worn-out equipment and unfavourable environment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Are Dhaka's public gyms serving the public?

12h | Panorama
The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

Is Threads really a 'Twitter killer'?

3h | Tech Talk
Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

Sirajganj's traditional ‘Solop er Ghol’ has entered the century

4h | TBS Stories
US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

1d | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

6
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency