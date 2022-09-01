31 Indian fishermen held for fishing in Bangladesh water

Members of Bangladesh Coast Guard have detained 31 Indian fishermen while illegally catching fish in Bangladesh water on Wednesday (31 August).

They also seized two Indian trawlers – FV Mangal Chandi-25 and FV Mangal Chandi-3, media officer at the Coast Guard Headquarters Lieutenant Commander Khandaker Munif Taqi told the media on Thursday (1 September).

Munif Taqi said that Bangladesh Coast Guard ship Mansoor Ali saw two foreign fishing trawlers in Bangladesh water while patrolling in the Bay of Bengal.

"They tried to escape, sensing the presence of the Bangladesh Coast Guard. Ship Mansoor Ali chased and intercepted them in Bangladesh water 77 nautical miles west of IMBL.

The detained trawlers and fishermen were later handed over to Mongla police station for legal action, said Munif Taqi.