3 more Bangladeshi products get GI certification

The GI certification of local products became a topic of discussion due to India obtaining GI recognition for Tangail sarees on 8 February.

Betel Leaf. Photo/Courtesy
Three more products have been registered as Geographical Indication (GI) products of Bangladesh.

The 3 products are - date molasses from Jashore, sweet betel leaf from Rajshahi and Nokshikantha from Jamalpur.

With this, the number of approved GI products in Bangladesh stands at 31.

The GI certification of local products became a topic of discussion due to India obtaining GI recognition for Tangail sarees on 8 February. The Indian ministry claimed that the Tangail Saree originated in West Bengal

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 11 February instructed the authorities to prioritise securing Geographical Identification (GI) certification for qualified Bangladeshi products.

She made the directive while chairing the cabinet meeting held at her office in the capital.

Since the enactment of the GI Act in 2013 in Bangladesh and the subsequent certification for Jamdani sarees by the Department of Patents, Designs, and Trademarks (DPDT) in 2016, there has been an anticipation of generating international demand for these products. 

