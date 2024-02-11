Tangail saree's GI certificate handed over to PM

The Geographical Indications (GI) certificate for Tangail saree, Narsingdi's Amrita Sagar Banana, and Gopalganj's Roshogolla were presented to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (11 February).

Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and Secretary Zakia Sultana handed over the certificates to the premier at the beginning of the Council of Ministers meeting.

Over the past week, debates have emerged on social media regarding India's classification of Tangail Saree as a product originating from West Bengal which raised questions about legitimate ownership of its GI tag.

On 2 January, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India granted GI recognition to the product.

However, the issue came to the fore after a post on the verified Facebook page of the Ministry of Culture of India on 1 February, announcing the recognition.

The Indian ministry claimed that the Tangail Saree originated in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, on 7 February, the Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (DPDT) under the Ministry of Industries recognised the Tangail Saree as a GI product of Bangladesh