Tangail saree's GI certificate handed over to PM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 February, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 04:17 pm

Related News

Tangail saree's GI certificate handed over to PM

TBS Report
11 February, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 04:17 pm
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

The Geographical Indications (GI) certificate for Tangail saree, Narsingdi's Amrita Sagar Banana, and Gopalganj's Roshogolla were presented to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (11 February). 

Industry Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun and Secretary Zakia Sultana handed over the certificates to the premier at the beginning of the Council of Ministers meeting.

Over the past week, debates have emerged on social media regarding India's classification of Tangail Saree as a product originating from West Bengal which raised questions about legitimate ownership of its GI tag.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On 2 January, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of India granted GI recognition to the product.

However, the issue came to the fore after a post on the verified Facebook page of the Ministry of Culture of India on 1 February, announcing the recognition. 

The Indian ministry claimed that the Tangail Saree originated in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, on 7 February, the Department of Patents, Designs and Trademarks (DPDT) under the Ministry of Industries recognised the Tangail Saree as a GI product of Bangladesh

Top News

Tangail Saree / Geographical Indications / GI certificate / Bangladesh / PM Sheikh Hasina

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sagar Sarwar, news editor of Massranga Television, and Meherun Runi, senior reporter of ATN Bangla TV, were killed on the early hours of 11 February 2012, in a rented house in West Rajabazar of the capital.

From 48 hours to '50 years': The never-ending Sagar-Runi murder mystery

3h | Bangladesh
Many beachgoers risk injuries, while others are stung by sting rays or jellyfish. Lifeguards try to promptly transport them to the hospital. Photo: Courtesy

A real-life superhero who rescues people from drowning

7h | Panorama
Emtiaz Kabir Iftu. Photo: Courtesy

An incredible journey cut short by tragedy

1d | Panorama
A hardcover copy of ‘The BBC: Myth of A Public Service’ by Tom Mills. Photo: Collected

Debunking the myth: Is the BBC really a ‘free’ public broadcaster?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

110-acre Ctg land, gifted to UAE founder in 1985, still remains unused

110-acre Ctg land, gifted to UAE founder in 1985, still remains unused

45m | Videos
Ranking the 5 ‘dirtiest’ elections in Pakistan history

Ranking the 5 ‘dirtiest’ elections in Pakistan history

1h | Videos
Arrangement of local and foreign food in Chattogram Food Festival

Arrangement of local and foreign food in Chattogram Food Festival

3h | Videos
Maliha is moving forward in the miniature industry

Maliha is moving forward in the miniature industry

5h | Videos