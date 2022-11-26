3 killed as bus rams into pickup in Ctg

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 November, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 06:54 pm

Related News

3 killed as bus rams into pickup in Ctg

TBS Report
26 November, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2022, 06:54 pm
3 killed as bus rams into pickup in Ctg

Three people were killed and two injured when a bus rammed into a pickup truck in Chattogram's Mirsharai area yesterday.

The deceased were pickup driver Khorshed Alam (38) from Madaripur, Hasan (42), a day labourer from Pirojpur, and Sohail (38) from Barishal.

Two persons – Arif (30) and Mizanur Rahman Mizan (35) – were also injured in the crash and admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Zorarganj Highway Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Md Alamgir Hossain told The Business Standard, "The driver and four passengers on the pickup were seriously injured when a bus of Enna Paribahan rammed the pickup – parked alongside the highway in the Chinki Astana area of Mirsharai – from behind.

"When the injured were rescued and taken to the upazila health complex, two of them died. Another died at CMCH."

road accident / died / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Honey buzzard soaring. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Honey Buzzard soaring: 'The air's buoyancy and the sun's ray are of advantage...'

4h | Panorama
Jonathan Levy. Illustration: TBS

Big tech gets derailed

8h | Panorama
Cafe Sao Paulo&#039;s interior is inspired by Latin American art. Photo: Courtesy

Cafe Sao Paulo: Authentic Brazilian cuisine in Dhanmondi

9h | Food
Most foreign students of this medical college are from India. Photo: Rajib Dhar.

What brings foreign students to the Holy Family Medical College Hospital?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

12m | Videos
Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

1h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

1h | Videos
Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court