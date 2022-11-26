3 killed as bus rams into pickup in Ctg

Three people were killed and two injured when a bus rammed into a pickup truck in Chattogram's Mirsharai area yesterday.

The deceased were pickup driver Khorshed Alam (38) from Madaripur, Hasan (42), a day labourer from Pirojpur, and Sohail (38) from Barishal.

Two persons – Arif (30) and Mizanur Rahman Mizan (35) – were also injured in the crash and admitted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

Zorarganj Highway Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Md Alamgir Hossain told The Business Standard, "The driver and four passengers on the pickup were seriously injured when a bus of Enna Paribahan rammed the pickup – parked alongside the highway in the Chinki Astana area of Mirsharai – from behind.

"When the injured were rescued and taken to the upazila health complex, two of them died. Another died at CMCH."