3 killed, 1 injured in Cumilla road accident

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 November, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 03:55 pm

At least three people were killed and one other injured in a collision between a bus and a CNG-run autorickshaw near the Kanchi area of Cumilla.

The accident took place at around 10 am on Tuesday on the Cumilla-Noakhali Regional Highway.

The deceased are, Saimuna Akhter, 20, Ruhul Amin, 65, and Selina Akhter, 45, confirmed Natherpetua police station In-Charge (Investigation) Zafor Ahmed to The Business Standard.

All of them were the residents of Saikchail village of Manoharganj upazila in Cumilla district.

"The autorickshaw driver Khokon, 40, was critically injured in the crash. He has been taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for treatment," the police official added.

According to locals, two Dhaka-bound buses – Ekushey Paribahan and Himachal Express – were overspeeding on the highway to overtake each other.

At one point, the Ekushey Paribahan bus rammed into a CNG-run autorickshaw parked on the side of the road killing the three people on the spot.

Zafor Ahmed said, "We have seized the bus responsible for the crash. But the driver and helper fled the scene following the accident. Necessary steps will be taken upon further investigation."
 

