3 die in Dhaka road crashes

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 April, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2022, 11:06 am

Three bike riders were killed in separate road crashes in Dhaka on Thursday night.

The deceased have been identified as Bidhan Biswas, 42, Entaruzzaman,43, and Md Abir,30.

Bidhan and Entaruzzaman were killed when a covered van hit their motorcycle on the Khilgaon flyover.

Superintendent of Khigaon police station Md Hasan confirmed the information to TBS.

Besides, Abir died when a  Mymensingh-bound train rammed his bike at a rail crossing area under the capital's Banani flyover.
 

