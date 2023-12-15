3 dead as bus runs over auto-rickshaw in Mymensingh

Three people including the driver of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were killed as a bus crashed into them on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Trishal upazila of Mymensingh on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as the auto-rickshaw passengers Mofazzal Hossain, 28, son of Imtiaz Ali, and Popy Akhter, 22, wife of Nayeem Mia, and driver Habibur Rahman, 35, son of Nasir Uddin, hailing from different areas of the Trishal upazila.

Police and locals said the accident happened in the afternoon when the Dhaka-bound bus from the district ran over the auto-rickshaw carrying the victims in front of a local wholesale fish market in the municipality bus stand area, leaving them critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where physicians declared all of them dead, said Trishal police station's Officer-in-charge Abu Bakar Siddique.

The bus was seized but its driver and other staff managed to flee, he said, adding that efforts are on to detain the accused.

A legal process was underway to hand over the bodies to the families, added the police officer.