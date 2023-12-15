3 dead as bus runs over auto-rickshaw in Mymensingh

Bangladesh

UNB
15 December, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 10:09 pm

Related News

3 dead as bus runs over auto-rickshaw in Mymensingh

The accident took place on Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Trishal upazila of Mymensingh.

UNB
15 December, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2023, 10:09 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Three people including the driver of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw were killed as a bus crashed into them on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway in Trishal upazila of Mymensingh on Friday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as the auto-rickshaw passengers Mofazzal Hossain, 28, son of Imtiaz Ali, and Popy Akhter, 22, wife of Nayeem Mia, and driver Habibur Rahman, 35, son of Nasir Uddin, hailing from different areas of the Trishal upazila.

Police and locals said the accident happened in the afternoon when the Dhaka-bound bus from the district ran over the auto-rickshaw carrying the victims in front of a local wholesale fish market in the municipality bus stand area, leaving them critically injured.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The injured were rushed to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where physicians declared all of them dead, said Trishal police station's Officer-in-charge Abu Bakar Siddique.

The bus was seized but its driver and other staff managed to flee, he said, adding that efforts are on to detain the accused.

A legal process was underway to hand over the bodies to the families, added the police officer.

Top News

bus accident / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Institute of Modern Languages at Dhaka University offers 14 foreign language courses. File Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

Inside Institute of Modern Language: Love for language, pursuit of new horizons

13h | Features
Financing will be vital to eliminating fossil fuels. Photo: Bloomberg

The COP28 deal is missing one big thing: Money

14h | Panorama
The paper boutique. Photo: Collected

Research papers to passports: The new face of wedding cards in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
The crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices on elite US campuses highlights challenges to free expression and the influence of external factors on academic institutions. Photo: Reuters

How the Israeli lobby is quashing pro-Palestinian voices on elite US campuses

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doctor of Guitar

Doctor of Guitar

1d | TBS Stories
Cold War could slash global GDP by 7%: IMF

Cold War could slash global GDP by 7%: IMF

1h | TBS Stories
Israel continues war despite losing support

Israel continues war despite losing support

23h | TBS World
The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

The withdrawal of floor price will not come as a big shock

1d | TBS Stories