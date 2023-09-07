3-day Regional Climate Conference 2023 starts Friday in Dhaka

The Regional Climate Conference 2023 will be held in Dhaka from 8-10 September bringing together representatives from South Asian countries to discuss and develop solutions to the pressing challenges posed by climate change. Photo: TBS

The Regional Climate Conference 2023 will be held in Dhaka from 8-10 September bringing together representatives from South Asian countries to discuss and develop solutions to the pressing challenges posed by climate change.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP, special envoy of the prime minister on Environment and Climate Affairs and chief patron of the Climate Parliament Bangladesh, unveiled the details of the event during a press conference held at the Sheraton Hotel in Dhaka on Thursday morning.

"This event provides a unique opportunity to engage in discussions on critical global issues, including the climate crisis, environmental pollution on a global scale, and effective water resource management," he said at the press conference.

"The conference will also discuss financing for climate-related initiatives, ensuring clean air, bolstering energy security, and promoting the sustainable utilisation of natural resources among the participating nations," he added.

The three-day conference will be attended by members of parliament from South Asian countries, including India, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Maldives. Ambassadors of different countries assigned to Bangladesh, top-level policymakers, representatives from domestic and international organisations will also participate.

Around 120 distinguished guests will participate as panellists in four thematic segments and 19 sessions. In addition, about 600 local and foreign representatives will directly participate in the conference.

The Climate Parliament Bangladesh, the Earth Society, and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) are the joint hosts of the conference.

The strategic partners of the conference are the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Ministry of Power, Energy & Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Water Resources, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Bangladesh.

Chairperson of Climate Parliament Bangladesh Tanveer Shakil Joy, Nahim Razzak, convener of the organisation, and Anwarul Haque, deputy resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh, were also present at the press conference.