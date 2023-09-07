3-day Regional Climate Conference 2023 starts Friday in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 September, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 06:16 pm

Related News

3-day Regional Climate Conference 2023 starts Friday in Dhaka

TBS Report
07 September, 2023, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 06:16 pm
The Regional Climate Conference 2023 will be held in Dhaka from 8-10 September bringing together representatives from South Asian countries to discuss and develop solutions to the pressing challenges posed by climate change. Photo: TBS
The Regional Climate Conference 2023 will be held in Dhaka from 8-10 September bringing together representatives from South Asian countries to discuss and develop solutions to the pressing challenges posed by climate change. Photo: TBS

The Regional Climate Conference 2023 will be held in Dhaka from 8-10 September bringing together representatives from South Asian countries to discuss and develop solutions to the pressing challenges posed by climate change.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury MP, special envoy of the prime minister on Environment and Climate Affairs and chief patron of the Climate Parliament Bangladesh, unveiled the details of the event during a press conference held at the Sheraton Hotel in Dhaka on Thursday morning.

"This event provides a unique opportunity to engage in discussions on critical global issues, including the climate crisis, environmental pollution on a global scale, and effective water resource management," he said at the press conference.

"The conference will also discuss financing for climate-related initiatives, ensuring clean air, bolstering energy security, and promoting the sustainable utilisation of natural resources among the participating nations," he added.

The three-day conference will be attended by members of parliament from South Asian countries, including India, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Maldives. Ambassadors of different countries assigned to Bangladesh, top-level policymakers, representatives from domestic and international organisations will also participate.

Around 120 distinguished guests will participate as panellists in four thematic segments and 19 sessions. In addition, about 600 local and foreign representatives will directly participate in the conference.

The Climate Parliament Bangladesh, the Earth Society, and the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) are the joint hosts of the conference.

The strategic partners of the conference are the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the Ministry of Power, Energy & Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Water Resources, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Bangladesh.

Chairperson of Climate Parliament Bangladesh Tanveer Shakil Joy, Nahim Razzak, convener of the organisation, and Anwarul Haque, deputy resident representative of UNDP Bangladesh, were also present at the press conference.

Top News

Regional / Conference / Climate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Marbled cats are evolutionarily connected to large cats. Photo: Collected

Understanding the marbled cat: Asia’s most arboreal feline

8h | Earth
The founders say the centrally monitored swapping stations will also ensure that electricity is not stolen from the national grid, thus easing a major concern of the government. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Tiger New Energy: Two Harvard alums look to change how three-wheelers are powered in Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

1d | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

2h | TBS Today
Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

Redut and Convoy are taking the place of Wagner Group!

2h | TBS World
Soaring dollar raises alarm as China, Japan escalate FX pushback

Soaring dollar raises alarm as China, Japan escalate FX pushback

1h | TBS Economy
Who got the jewels in the summer transfer?

Who got the jewels in the summer transfer?

4h | TBS SPORTS