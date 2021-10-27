Chowmuhani communal violence: 3 cases transferred to CID

Three cases filed in connection with the communal attack on Hindu temples in Noakhali's Chowmuhani have been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a proper and thorough investigation. One of the cases was filed by Iskcon and two others by police.

Shahidul Islam, district superintendent of police, confirmed the transfer of the cases on Wednesday morning.

He said, "On the day of the attack, SI Jamal Hossain filed a case for attacking and vandalising two temples on Bank Road. Later, SI Jahidul Islam filed a case against vandalising three temples on College Road. However, Rateshwar Debnath on behalf of Iskcon filed the other case against the murder of Jatan Saha and Pranta Das. These three cases have been handed over to CID."

"Six accused in these cases have pleaded guilty and given confessional statements under section 164 in court. Three people have been taken for remand," he added.

Meanwhile, police have arrested three more people in the district in relation to the violence making the total number of arrests 204 so far.

On 15 October, miscreants attacked and vandalised several Hindu temples in Noakhali. So far, 26 cases have been filed in the district in connection with the violence against 410 known and around 7,500 unknown people.

On 13 October, a copy of the Holy Quran was found at a Puja Mandap in Cumilla. This triggered a spate of communal attacks on puja mandaps and temples in several parts of the country.