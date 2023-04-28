29 injured as passenger bus overturns in Joypurhat

Bangladesh

UNB
28 April, 2023, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2023, 04:08 pm

At least 29 people, including women and children, were injured as a passenger bus overturned in Sadar upazila of Joypurhat district on Friday, police said.

Sirajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Joypurhat Sadar Police Station, said the accident occurred in the early morning when the Dhaka-bound bus overturned on Joypurhat-Panchbibi road in Gatan Shahar area after losing control over the steering, leaving some 29 passengers injured.

On information, members of fire and civil service defence rushed to the spot and sent them to Joypurhat Adhunik Zilla Hospital where they are undergoing treatment, he said, adding that fortunately no one died in the accident.

The passenger bus of 'Anas Paribahan' was heading towards Dhaka after taking passengers from Panchagarh, Thakurgaon and Dinajpur following the Eid-ul-Fitr vacation, the OC added.

