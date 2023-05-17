29 Gazipur BNP leaders expelled for contesting in city polls

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 May, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 09:35 am

29 Gazipur BNP leaders expelled for contesting in city polls

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expelled its 29 members for life after they decided to run as councillor candidates in the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation elections.

Individual expulsion letters signed by Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, the senior joint secretary general of BNP, were sent yesterday (16 May) highlighting the causes behind the decision.

"You are participating as councillor candidates in the upcoming Gazipur City Corporation elections, slated for 25 May 2023. Despite receiving a show cause notice on 11 May 2023, regarding your decision to contest against the party's directive, you failed to respond within the specified timeframe. This blatant disregard towards the party's decision constitutes serious misconduct," the letters stated.

The expelled members were accused of betraying the hopes and aspirations of democratic-minded citizens, displaying contempt and arrogance by refusing to withdraw their candidatures.

As a result, they will lose all positions and primary memberships in the party, effective immediately, with history remembering them as dishonest and traitorous individuals, akin to Mir Zafar.

This development has caused internal turmoil within the BNP, with some expressing disappointment.

Mayoral elections are to be held for Gazipur City Corporation on 25 May, Khulna, and Barishal on 12 June, and Rajshahi and Sylhet on 21 June.

