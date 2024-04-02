23 orgs demand justice for forest official killed by dumper truck in Cox's Bazar

02 April, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 10:25 pm

23 orgs demand justice for forest official killed by dumper truck in Cox's Bazar

Sajjaduzzaman lost his life after being crushed under a dumper truck while confronting culprits engaged in illegal hill cutting within a reserved forest area in Ukhiya upazila on 31 March.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Twenty-three environmental, social and civil organisations today (2 April) formed a human chain in Dhaka demanding justice for the killing of Md Sajjaduzzaman, a beat officer at Dochhari Forest in the Ukhiya Range of Cox's Bazar South Forest Division.

Sajjaduzzaman lost his life after being crushed under a dumper truck while confronting culprits engaged in illegal hill cutting within a reserved forest area in Ukhiya upazila on 31 March.

At the human chain programme in front of the Ban Bhaban in Agargaon today, the speakers demanded the immediate arrest of those involved in the murder of Sajjaduzzaman, a fair trial into the incident and exemplary punishment for the culprits.

Forest official killed by dumper truck for halting hill cutting in Cox’s Bazar

They also called for ensuring the safety of personnel engaged in forest protection and necessary measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Bangladesh Paribesh Andolan (Bapa) President Noor Mohammad Talukdar presided over the programme, attended by Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela) Chief Executive Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Stamford University Professor Mahmuda Parveen, and Center for Atmospheric Pollution Studies (CAPS) founder Ahmad Kamruzzaman Majumder among others.

Meanwhile, another human chain was formed in front of Sheikh Kamal Wildlife Center in Gazipur today to protest the killing of Sajjaduzzaman and demand justice.

The officials of the wildlife centre, forest rangers, foresters and members of the forest guard participated in the human chain programme.

In Cox's Bazar, forest officials, workers, and representatives of various institutions and organisations related to environment and forest formed a human chain in front of the forest department's office today demanding justice for Sajjaduzzaman.

