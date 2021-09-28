20-yr-old student dies after falling into open drain in Chattogram

File Photo
File Photo

 A 20-year-old college student returning home with her uncle died after falling into an open drain in the Agrabad Badamtali area of the port city on Monday night, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Shehrin Mahmud Sadia, a student of Sadarghat Islamia Degree College and a resident of Halishohor in Chattogram city.

Eye-witnesses said Sadia slipped and fell into the roadside drain around 10pm when she and her uncle were returning home after buying a pair of eye glasses from the local market. It was drizzling at the time.

Her uncle immediately jumped into the drain but could not find her, said Double Mooring police sub-inspector Arnab Barua.

Newton Das, deputy director of Chattogram Fire Service and Civil Defence, said that on information, divers rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

Around 3am on Tuesday, Sadia's body was found, officials said.

Chattogram / Manhole / death / drain / drowning

