Boats capsize in Teknaf-St Martin’s route: 2 bodies recovered

Two bodies were recovered from the Teknaf coast this morning (26 July) following a boat and a speedboat capsizing on the Teknaf-Saint Martin's sea route on Wednesday (24 July).

Both of the bodies washed ashore in Teknaf, said Muhammad Osman Goni, officer-in-charge of Teknaf police.

The deceased have been identified as Md Ismail, 28, and Mohammad Fahad, 30.

Ismail was a passenger on the boat, while Fahad went missing after attempting to search for the capsized boat passengers with his speedboat.

Another individual, Nur Mohammad Saikat, 27, is still missing.

Osman Goni said the boat sunk near Shahpori Island on the Teknaf-Saint Martin's route on Wednesday (24 July).

Subsequently, several people went to rescue the victims using boats and speedboats. During the rescue attempt, a speedboat capsized due to strong waves.

Since then, three individuals were missing.

"We are continuing the search for the missing person and have initiated legal procedures for the recovered bodies," said the police officer