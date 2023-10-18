20-25 people detained at Amin Bazar, Ashulia check post ahead of BNP, AL capital rallies

Activists and leaders of BNP have alleged that check posts, situated right in front of Amin Bazar and Ashulia, is being used as a tool of harassment.

So far, more than 20 people have been detained at the check post.

Confirming the detentions to The Business Standard, Dhaka District Police Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime, Ops and Traffic) Abdullah Hil Kafi said, "Check post operations are going on as part of our regular operations. Some suspects have been detained, and investigation is ongoing."

Photo: Noman Mahmud

When asked how many suspects have been detained from these check posts, he said, "Around 20-25 people".

In Amin Bazar, each detainee is whisked away inside the 20-bed Amin Bazar hospital, where they are kept inside the premises, confirms The Business Standard reporter on the ground

Speaking from behind the gate of the hospital, where he was detained, a Manikganj BNP leader said, "I was going to Dhaka with three of my relatives. From there, my relatives would go to the airport and I was to attend the BNP rally. But the police detained all four of us at the check posts."

Ata although while there were several cases against him, he had been granted bail in all of them.

"Police didn't even tell me why I was detained," he said.

Officer In-Charge of Savar Model Thana Dipak Chandra Saha, however, said the check post had done its work.

Photo: Noman Mahmud

"This morning, we stopped a microbus and nabbed two people – Hilal Uddin and Alom Talukder – carrying 64 bottles of phensedyl."