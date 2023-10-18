20-25 people detained at Amin Bazar, Ashulia check post ahead of BNP, AL capital rallies

Bangladesh

Noman Mahmud
18 October, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 03:24 pm

Related News

20-25 people detained at Amin Bazar, Ashulia check post ahead of BNP, AL capital rallies

When asked how many suspects have been detained from these check posts, police said, "Around 20-25 people".

Noman Mahmud
18 October, 2023, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2023, 03:24 pm
Photo: Noman Mahmud
Photo: Noman Mahmud

Activists and leaders of BNP have alleged that check posts, situated right in front  of Amin Bazar and Ashulia, is being used as a tool of harassment. 

So far, more than 20 people have been detained at the check post.

Confirming the detentions to The Business Standard, Dhaka District Police Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime, Ops and Traffic) Abdullah Hil Kafi said, "Check post operations are going on as part of our regular operations. Some suspects have been detained, and investigation is ongoing."

Photo: Noman Mahmud
Photo: Noman Mahmud

When asked how many suspects have been detained from these check posts, he said, "Around 20-25 people".

In Amin Bazar, each detainee is whisked away inside the 20-bed Amin Bazar hospital, where they are kept inside the premises, confirms The Business Standard reporter on the ground 

Speaking from behind the gate of the hospital, where he was detained, a Manikganj BNP leader said, "I was going to Dhaka with three of my relatives. From there, my relatives would go to the airport and I was to attend the BNP rally. But the police detained all four of us at the check posts."

Ata although while there were several cases against him, he had been granted bail in all of them. 

"Police didn't even tell me why I was detained," he said. 

Officer In-Charge of Savar Model Thana Dipak Chandra Saha, however, said the check post had done its work. 

Photo: Noman Mahmud
Photo: Noman Mahmud

"This morning, we stopped a microbus and nabbed two people – Hilal Uddin and Alom Talukder – carrying 64 bottles of phensedyl."

Top News

BNP rally / check post / Savar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why choosing a lower-paying job can sometimes be a wise decision

3h | Pursuit
Some of the players came from different parts of the country and have other professions. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

‘When they see me play, they realise I’m much more than my lost limb’

7h | Panorama
Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

Carlito's Way: Fate's fiddle on the road to redemption

1d | Features
The design has an earthy theme, with custom-designed wall textures and extensive use of wood. Photo: Courtesy

YUGEN SPA AND SALON: Letting nature reshape design

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

Middle East erupts over killing more than 500 innocent people

1h | TBS World
House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

House Building Finance Corporation to lend tk 1,300 crore

3h | Corporate Talks
Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

Why is the "Rafah Crossing" pointing as "Gaza's lifeline"?

5h | TBS World
Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

Israel's occupation of Gaza would be a big mistake: Biden

1d | TBS World