2 workers killed, 5 hurt as under-construction building's roof collapses in Gazipur

Bangladesh

UNB
16 February, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 10:07 am

Related News

2 workers killed, 5 hurt as under-construction building's roof collapses in Gazipur

UNB
16 February, 2023, 10:00 am
Last modified: 16 February, 2023, 10:07 am
2 workers killed, 5 hurt as under-construction building&#039;s roof collapses in Gazipur

Two construction workers were killed, and five others injured as the roof of an under-construction apparel factory collapsed in Sreepur Wednesday (15 February), the fire service said.

The deceased were identified as Ariful Islam, 28, from Gazipur's Kaliganj upazila, and Sree Mukul Chandra from Dinajpur's Chirirbandar upazila.

Another worker, Md Mamun Mia, 28, from Kurigram's Kachakata was critically injured. He is now receiving treatment at the hospital.

The identities of the other two workers could not immediately be confirmed.

The incident took place at Hams apparel factory in Sreepur municipality's Bhangnahati area. A few workers were trapped under the debris.

Iftekhar Hossain Raihan Chowdhury, station officer of the Sreepur fire service, said two bodies have been recovered so far. "The rescue operation is still on."

Top News

Dhaka / workers dead / Roof collapse

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ruddy Shelduck. Photo: Muntasir Akash

Wooded savannah on the Ganges sandbars: A hidden wildlife paradise

57m | Earth
The government has reasoned that the average superstore customer is comparatively more solvent than those at grocery shops and the VAT imposed should not be an issue. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why are we paying taxes twice when we shop at supershops?

1h | Panorama
It is not hard to make money in the market what is hard is the temptation to throw money away. Photo: reuters

Good financial advice hasn't changed in 300 years

1d | Panorama
Thanks to the extensive media coverage of the Covid-19 situation the contribution of researchers to combat the pandmic has been recognised and acknowledged by their viewership. Photo: Reuters

Journalists and academics need to collaborate in a more structured way

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Know the features of Lenovo 12 generation

Know the features of Lenovo 12 generation

7m | Tech Talk
Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

Bidyanondo’s store for plastic free St Martin

14h | TBS Stories
BPL final tickets to start from 300 taka

BPL final tickets to start from 300 taka

17h | TBS SPORTS
5 mistakes while charging smartphones

5 mistakes while charging smartphones

23h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits

5
Walton launches affordable e-bike
Corporates

Walton launches affordable e-bike

6
$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar
Economy

$1.42b export proceeds overdue amid cry for dollar