2 workers killed, 5 hurt as under-construction building's roof collapses in Gazipur

Two construction workers were killed, and five others injured as the roof of an under-construction apparel factory collapsed in Sreepur Wednesday (15 February), the fire service said.

The deceased were identified as Ariful Islam, 28, from Gazipur's Kaliganj upazila, and Sree Mukul Chandra from Dinajpur's Chirirbandar upazila.

Another worker, Md Mamun Mia, 28, from Kurigram's Kachakata was critically injured. He is now receiving treatment at the hospital.

The identities of the other two workers could not immediately be confirmed.

The incident took place at Hams apparel factory in Sreepur municipality's Bhangnahati area. A few workers were trapped under the debris.

Iftekhar Hossain Raihan Chowdhury, station officer of the Sreepur fire service, said two bodies have been recovered so far. "The rescue operation is still on."